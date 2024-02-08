Putting Limitations On Test Cricket Won’T Work In It’S Growth: Stuart Broad

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Former England pacer Stuart Broad has emerged as a vocal advocate for revolutionising Test cricket, proposing bold strategies to ensure its enduring relevance alongside the explosive allure of T20 cricket.

Amidst discussions about the financial viability and global appeal of the longest format, Broad's impassioned plea for Test cricket to shed its constraints and embrace sponsorship opportunities. Reflecting on his own experiences, Broad highlighted the stark difference in commercialisation between Test cricket and the T20 format, lamenting the rigid regulations that inhibit potential revenue streams.

"The limitations don't work. So there's certainly scope to open up Test match cricket to partners and bring in finances that way. In T20 cricket you only have to look at the shirts out there. You've got sponsor, sponsor, sponsor -- like Formula 1. Test cricket is so limited and so structured, that I used to get told off for having an Adidas logo on my sweat band. You would get fined for it, so the limitations don't work," said Broad to SportsBoom.

Broad's vision extends beyond mere financial considerations; it's about bridging the gap between cricketing powerhouses and emerging nations, fostering greater equity within the sport. By leveraging sponsorships and bolstering financial resources, Broad believes Test cricket can attract top talent from around the globe while ensuring parity in player earnings, thereby safeguarding the format's future.

"There's certainly scope to open up Test match cricket to partners and bring in finances that way. We need to reduce the gap between the lowest-paid nations and the top-paid nations in Test cricket. If you could get to the stage where players were paid similarly around the world then you've got more chance of attracting players to play it," he added.

With a distinguished Test career spanning over a decade with 604 wickets in 167 Test matches, Broad speaks from a place of deep reverence for the traditional format, underlining the enduring love that players hold for Test cricket despite the allure of T20 leagues.

"I am a believer particularly that T20 and Test cricket can live as great friends. They can live together, they can work together and grow the sport. I think players have a love for Test cricket still," Broad explained.

Against the backdrop of the revitalised World Test Championship, which has injected much-needed context and excitement into Test cricket. In England, the "Bazball" approach-a dynamic, attacking style of play-has breathed new life into Test cricket, drawing larger crowds to stadiums and reigniting public interest in the traditional format.

--IANS

hs/bsk/