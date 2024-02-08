Flywheel Energy Storage Market Report, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Flywheel Energy Storage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

flywheel energy storage market

size . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global flywheel energy storage market size reached US$ 320.2 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 607.8 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2024-2032.

Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) is an innovative technology designed for efficient energy storage, primarily harnessing the principles of kinetic energy. It involves a flywheel, or a mechanical device, that stores energy in the form of rotational energy. The flywheel, typically made of materials like steel, carbon fiber, or composite, is set into motion by an electric motor, which then maintains this motion to store energy. When energy retrieval is needed, the spinning force of the flywheel is converted back into electrical energy via a generator. There are two primary types of FES: high-speed systems, which use lighter materials and operate at higher speeds, and low-speed systems, which are heavier and rotate at slower speeds. The advantages of FES include high energy efficiency, a long life span with minimal maintenance, and the ability to deliver high power outputs rapidly. This technology is particularly beneficial in applications requiring high power for short durations and can effectively manage energy supply and demand fluctuations. Additionally, FES systems are environmentally friendly, as they do not rely on chemical processes and thus do not produce emissions or require hazardous materials for operation.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/flywheel-energy-storage-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The global flywheel energy storage market is experiencing a growth trajectory fueled by the current energy transition and technological advancements. Along with this, the growing emphasis on renewable energy sources is positively influencing the market. As the world moves towards sustainable energy, the need for reliable energy storage systems that can balance the intermittent nature of renewable sources such as solar and wind is escalating. FES systems, with their rapid response times and high power capabilities, are increasingly being integrated into renewable energy infrastructures to enhance stability and efficiency. Therefore, this is significantly supporting the market. Another significant driver is the rising demand for uninterrupted power supply in critical applications such as data centers, healthcare facilities, and industrial operations. The ability of FES to provide instant energy backup during power outages makes it a preferred choice for these sectors. In addition, advancements in materials science are leading to the development of more efficient and durable flywheels, further providing a boost to their adoption.

Moreover, the integration of smart grid technologies is also propelling the market. As smart grids require efficient energy storage solutions for load leveling and frequency regulation, FES systems are becoming an integral part of this modern infrastructure. Apart from this, increasing investment in research and development activities is leading to innovations in FES technology, making it more cost-effective and scalable. In confluence with this, government initiatives and policies promoting energy storage and conservation are also contributing to the market. These policies, aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy use, are encouraging the adoption of energy storage technologies, including FES. Furthermore, the growing awareness of the need for energy efficiency and the shift towards electric vehicles, which require efficient energy storage solutions, are creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



ABB Ltd

Adaptive Balancing Power GmbH

Amber Kinetics Inc.

Beacon Power LLC

Calnetix Technologies LLC

Energiestro

Langley Holdings plc

Oxto Energy

Phillips Service Industries Inc.

Schwungrad Energie Limited

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Stornetic GmbH Teraloop Oy

Flywheel Energy Storage Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region and application.

Breakup by Application:



Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

Distributed Energy Generation

Transport

Data Centers Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163