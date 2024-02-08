Kraft Paper Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Kraft Paper Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global kraft paper market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.



The global kraft paper market size reached US$ 17.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.04% during 2024-2032.



Factors Affecting the Growth of the Kraft Paper Industry:

Environmental Awareness and Sustainability Trends:

The global kraft paper market is significantly influenced by the rising awareness of environmental concerns and the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Kraft paper, manufactured from chemical pulp produced in the Kraft process, is highly regarded for its strength, durability, and recyclability. This eco-friendly aspect is particularly appealing in an era where consumers and corporations alike are seeking alternatives to plastic and other non-biodegradable materials. Additionally, the shift towards green packaging in industries such as retail, e-commerce, and food and beverage significantly drives the demand for Kraft paper. Furthermore, stringent government regulations regarding environmental conservation and waste management across various countries are reinforcing the move towards more sustainable packaging options.



Versatility and Cost-Effectiveness:

Another key factor propelling the growth of the global Kraft paper market is its versatility and cost-effectiveness. Kraft paper is renowned for its high elasticity and high tear resistance, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, from heavy-duty packaging to simple wrapping and bagging solutions. This adaptability allows it to cater to diverse industries, including construction, textiles, and consumer goods. Moreover, the production process of Kraft paper is relatively cost-effective compared to other packaging materials, which makes it an attractive option for businesses looking to optimize their packaging costs without compromising on quality. The balance of strength, flexibility, and affordability that Kraft paper offers is a significant driver for its increasing adoption in the global market.



Growth in E-commerce and Retail Sectors:

The expansion of the e-commerce and retail sectors globally plays a crucial role in the growth of the Kraft paper market. With the rise in online shopping, particularly amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasing demand for robust and reliable packaging materials. Kraft paper, with its strong and durable nature, is an ideal choice for shipping and handling a wide range of products. Additionally, the aesthetic appeal of Kraft paper, often associated with premium and natural quality, makes it a popular choice in the retail sector for packaging and branding purposes. As the e-commerce and retail landscapes continue to evolve and grow, the demand for efficient, sustainable, and attractive packaging solutions like Kraft paper is expected to rise correspondingly.



Global Kraft Paper Market Trends:



Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on producing lighter-weight Kraft paper without compromising on strength and durability, catering to the evolving needs of cost and material efficiency in packaging. Additionally, there is a growing trend towards customization and aesthetic enhancement in Kraft paper products, meeting diverse consumer preferences and branding strategies.

This includes developments in printing and finishing techniques that enable more vibrant and intricate designs on Kraft paper. Such innovations broaden the applications of Kraft paper and add value to its functional appeal, further stimulating market growth.



By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Industry are Given Below:





Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

BillerudKorsnäs AB (OTCMKTS: BLRDF)

Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd.

Canfor Corporation (OTCMKTS: CFPZF)

CMPC

Gascogne Paper

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP)

Mondi PLC (OTCMKTS: MONDY)

SCG International Corporation Co. Ltd.

Segezha-Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc (OTCMKTS: SMFKY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS: SEOAY)

Tokushu Tokai Paper Co. Ltd. (TYO: 3708) WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK)



Kraft Paper Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Unbleached

Bleached

Wrapping and Packaging

Sack Kraft Paper Others



Unbleached is the most prominent segment by product type due to its natural, rustic appearance and superior strength, making it highly preferred for packaging applications that require durability and an eco-friendly image.



Breakup by Packaging:



Corrugated Box

Grocery Bags

Industrial Bags

Wraps

Pouches Others



The corrugated box segment dominates in packaging due to its widespread use in shipping and logistics, offering optimal protection for goods in transit, lightweight properties, and recyclability, aligning with global sustainability trends.



Breakup by Application:



Foods and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Building and Construction

Cosmetic and Personal Care Others



The food and beverage sector dominates the application segment, as kraft paper is extensively used for packaging due to its safety, non-toxic properties, and compliance with health regulations, crucial for consumable products.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Offline Online



Based on distribution channels, the market has been divided into offline and online.



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Asia Pacific's dominance in the global kraft paper market is attributed to rapid industrialization, growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions in its burgeoning food and beverage sector, and significant investments in infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities.



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.



