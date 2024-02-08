Smart Fragrance Diffuser Market To Reach USD 161.1 Million By 2032 | Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The advancements in lifestyle technology and solutions have significantly bolstered the growth of the smart fragrance diffuser market.

Fort Collins, Colorado, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smart Fragrance Diffuser Market size was valued at USD 71.2 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 161.1 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

The smart fragrance diffuser market is thriving due to the flourishing hair care industry and customer preferences for pleasant odors in their environment. This has resulted in the worldwide popularity of smart fragrance diffusers. Fragrances have become an inevitable component in individuals' grooming and lifestyle and are now considered an essential personal care item.

Smart home automation has piqued the interest of homeowners, with indoor automation options becoming increasingly popular. Home aromatherapy has emerged as a favorite for medium- to large households among these options. By integrating a fragrance diffuser with popular ecosystems like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, users can effortlessly control it through simple voice commands and seamlessly incorporate it into their overall home setup.

The market for smart fragrance diffusers is expected to grow as office spaces increasingly prioritize a relaxing and pleasantly aromatic environment. This growth is also fueled by the expansion of end-use industries in emerging markets. Consumers nowadays seek more personalized and customizable fragrance products. Smart diffusers can be integrated with various features such as blending different scents, adjusting intensity levels, and creating customized fragrance profiles based on individual preferences to cater to this demand. These advanced features enable a unique fragrance experience tailored to each user's taste, ultimately leading to a more satisfying and enjoyable experience.

Segmentation Overview:

The smart fragrance diffuser market has been segmented into type, distribution channel, and region. According to market research, nebulizers are expected to witness the highest growth rate among all product segments in the upcoming forecast period. These devices are highly effective in diffusing essential oils in large areas while retaining their therapeutic properties. However, it is worth noting that they may cause sound disruptions as they tend to vaporize and scatter oils more quickly than other similar devices. Consumers prefer in-store shopping due to personalized services, and the retail sector will grow rapidly in the coming years. Although budget constraints often make online shopping more convenient, consumers prioritize products that fit their budget while ensuring the desired brand, content, and quality.

MRI Market Report Highlights:

The smart fragrance diffuser market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 8.6% by 2032.

The smart fragrance diffuser market is growing due to the hair care industry and customer demand for pleasant odors. Fragrances have become an essential personal care item, and smart home automation has made home aromatherapy a popular option. Users can control diffusers with voice commands by integrating with ecosystems like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The market is expected to grow as offices prioritize relaxing environments and consumers seek personalized products. Smart diffusers can blend scents, adjust intensity, and create customized profiles for a unique experience.

The use of natural ingredients to treat anxiety, stress, and depression is gaining popularity, leading to North America having the largest market share in 2022. The demand for essential oils is expected to increase shortly due to favorable laws and regulations for essential oil farming. Revenue in North America is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Some prominent players in the smart fragrance diffuser market report include Diptyque Paris, Jo Malone London, Nest Fragrances LLC, Capri Blue LLC, Paddywax LLC, Aromatique Inc., Agraria San Francisco, The Yankee Candle Company Inc., Bath & Body Works LLC, Scentsy Inc.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Bath and Bodyworks is all set to launch its new haircare line in Canada. This line encompasses some of their most popular fragrances, enriched with Vitamin B5 and Aloe, and is free of sulfates, parabens, and dyes. The shampoo gently cleanses and hydrates hair, while the conditioner effectively detangles and locks in moisture. Moreover, the line is environmentally friendly as every bottle is made with 100% recycled plastic.

FoxRock Properties, a top-notch real estate investment and management firm, revealed that The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., a well-known candle company, has now fully occupied the building at 142 Elm Street in Hatfield, MA.

Smart Fragrance Diffuser Market Segmentation:

By Type: Reed diffusers, nebulizing diffusers, ultrasonic diffusers, heat diffusers, evaporative diffusers

By Distribution Channel : Hypermarket, retail stores, e-commerce, others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.



