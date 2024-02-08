High-Frequency Trading Server Market Was Valued At $414.966 Million In 2022 And Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.45%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High-Frequency Trading Server Market was valued at US$414.966 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.45% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the high-frequency trading (HFT) server market was valued at US$414.966 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.45%.High-frequency trading servers allow traders to execute large volumes of trades at incredibly high speeds while also processing and analysing market data in real time. The increasing demand for online trading platforms bolsters the growth of the high-frequency trading server market. For instance, in December 2023, CME Group announced that it will launch CME FX Spot+, a new spot FX marketplace in the second half of 2024, that connects cash traders to the company's FX futures liquidity.High-frequency trading (HFT) servers are computer systems used by financial institutions to enable high-speed trading on the stock market or other financial markets. These servers are algorithmic trading to execute multiple small trades simultaneously. Increasing server technological advancement contributed to the growth of the high-frequency trading server market.Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, propelling the growth of the high-frequency trading (HFT) server market. For instance, in May 2023, Hypertec, a global IT server provider, announced the launch of its 4th generation ORION HF X410R-G6, which is based on Intel's latest Xeon W 3400 and 2400 series processors and is the most rapid 1U server for ultra-low latency trading and high-speed computing. Additionally, in May 2023, Gooxi introduced its innovative liquid-cooled high-frequency trading server that offers industry-leading performance in terms of low latency, stability, and liquid cooling, enabling customers to seize market opportunities quickly.Access sample report or view details:The high-frequency trading (HFT) server market, based on processors is segmented into three main categories namely X-86-based, ARM-based, and non-X86 based. X-86-based processors will account for a major market share as they are widely used in high-frequency trading (HFT) servers due to their superior computing power and efficiency. Their powerful and multi-core capabilities allows X-86 processors to handle complex algorithms, execute trades quickly, analyze market data with minimal latency.The high-frequency trading (HFT) server market, based on form is segmented into four main categories namely 1U, 2U, 4U, and others. The 1U form factor is widely used in high-frequency trading (HFT) servers owing to their small size, which allows for better space utilization and cooling. Additionally, HFT's low latency requirements necessitate servers with optimal speed and performance, which can be achieved in the 1U form.The high-frequency trading (HFT) server market, based on application is segmented into four main categories namely equity trading, forex markets, commodity markets, and others. High-frequency trading (HFT) servers play an important role in equity trading as they provide advanced infrastructure which enables in faster transaction execution, increases liquidity, and improves market efficiency.Asia Pacific is projected to account for a significant share of the high-frequency trading (HFT) server market fuelled by the increasing trading activities which can be attributed to the rapid growth of local markets, increased financial market integration, and a growing demand for direct access to data across regional markets. Additionally, numerous key market players are strongly investing in advanced technologies to capitalize on the opportunities offered by the dynamic trading environment which pushed the high-frequency trading (HFT) server market upward in the region.The research includes coverage of ASA Computers, Inc., Hypertec Group Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, HyperShark Technologies Corp., Lenovo, Super Micro Computer, Inc., Tyrone Systems, and XENON Systems Pty Ltd. are significant market players in the high-frequency trading (HFT) server market.The market analytics report segments the high-frequency trading (HFT) server market as follows:.By ProcessoroX-86 BasedoARM-BasedoNon-X86 based.By Formo1Uo2Uo4UoOthers.By ApplicationoEquity TradingoForex MarketsoCommodity MarketsoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.ASA Computers, Inc..Hypertec Group Inc..Dell Inc..Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.HyperShark Technologies Corp..Lenovo.Super Micro Computer, Inc..Tyrone Systems.XENON Systems Pty Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Print Server Market:.Rack Server Market:.FTP Server Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn