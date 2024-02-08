TDP Leader Lokesh To Launch Poll Campaign On Feb 11

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Feb 8 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh will launch the election campaign 'Shankharavam' on February 11.

The first meeting as part of the campaign will be held at Ichchapuram of Srikakulam district, where Lokesh had concluded his padyatra last month.

TDP's Andhra Pradesh unit president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Thursday announced the details of the 'Shankharavam' campaign, which will cover regions not touched by 'Yuvagalam' padyatra.

He released a special video prepared for the Sankharavam campaign, which is aimed at creating awareness among people and the party cadres.

The campaign will cover three constituencies every day. It is likely to continue for 50 days.

The campaign will commence from Ichchapuram, the point where Nara Lokesh's 'Yuvagalam' padayatra concluded.

He recalled that Lokesh undertook padayatra to enlighten the people in villages and towns across the state regarding the atrocities of Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSRCP. The constituencies, which were not covered by the TDP young leader in his 3,132 km padaytra, will be covered in the Sankharavam campaign.

Through Sankharavam, the Super Six schemes announced in the Babu Surety–Bhavishyathuku Guarantee programme will be taken to the public, reaching out to every doorstep. It will also try to bring the party activists closer to Nara Lokesh.

As a part of the campaign, Nara Lokesh will visit 120 assembly constituencies in the coming 40-50 days, with the campaign happening in three assembly constituencies every day, he said.

Simultaneous elections to Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha are slated to be held in April-May this year.

