Osaic Welcomes Egéa Wealth Management

PHOENIX, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management services, continues its recruiting momentum by welcoming Egéa Wealth Management (Egéa) to the firm. Alex

Papadopoulos, CSRICTM, CRPS®, Founder and President of Egéa and his client support team manage $117 million in total client assets. Mr. Papadopoulos has 24 years of experience as a financial advisor and joins Osaic from LPL Financial.

Located in Evanston, Illinois, Egéa Wealth Management provides individuals, families, and businesses with guidance and education in all areas of wealth management including retirement planning, portfolio construction, risk management and intergenerational wealth transfer. Egéa's investment philosophy begins with each client's unique goals and objectives as the starting point for creating a detailed roadmap to help them navigate their way toward their personal life destinations. The firm has a particular expertise in developing sustainable portfolios that strive to align

their clients' beliefs and values with their investments.

"Osaic gives us the freedom to run our business as true entrepreneurs," said Mr. Papadopoulos. "They have a vision of the future and are embracing the evolution of the wealth management industry. As a scale player, they have all the technology, back-office support and resources we need to grow, while allowing us the freedom, flexibility and breathing room we need to achieve even greater success. We are excited to partner with Osaic and look forward to starting this new beginning for our firm and clients."

Mr. Papadopoulos has been providing financial and wealth management advice to his clients since 2000. He is a graduate of Dominican University and is a designated Chartered Retirement Plans SpecialistTM. Mr.

Papadopoulos has also attained the chartered sustainable, responsible, and impact investments counselor (CSRIC) designation, a qualification viewed as the benchmark for financial professionals in the field of socially responsible investing.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alex and Egéa Wealth Management to Osaic," added Kristen Kimmell, Executive Vice President Business Development, Osaic. "We are committed to partnering with practices like Alex's in serving their clients, reaching their business goals, and building enterprise value. With continuous investments in technology, wealth management strategies, and practice management support, Osaic provides all the tools to amplify business growth."

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting approximately 10,500 financial professionals. Our mission is to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Osaic champions the enduring value of financial professionals. For more information visit

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Advisors, LLC., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

