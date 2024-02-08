Empowering Success: Announcing TUSK Practice Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TUSK Expands Healthcare Focus

In a strategic move to better reflect TUSK's comprehensive expertise in the healthcare industry, TUSK Partners, a leading healthcare

M&A advisory firm, proudly announces its rebranding to TUSK Practice Sales. The evolution aligns with the company's commitment to providing unparalleled support for healthcare practice owners looking to navigate the complexities of selling their practice and getting the value they deserve for their life's work.

TUSK Practice Sales is armed to translate their track record of success with dental practice owners to a broader spectrum of healthcare industries. TUSK will extend its expertise to medical aesthetics, plastic surgery, dermatology, and other related fields, ensuring a seamless transition for practice owners seeking to maximize the value of their businesses.

Kevin Cumbus, President, shared, "The expansion into broader healthcare industries is not something new for TUSK. Our team has been active in the plastic surgery space for close to a year and gaining traction in medical spa and dermatology industries. We are dedicated to providing exceptional service to all our current and future clients, ensuring they continue to thrive in a dynamic and evolving healthcare landscape."

Kevin continues, "Since our founding in 2016, TUSK has stood at the forefront of healthcare M&A, guiding our clients to unprecedented success in achieving the highest valuations with the best-fit partner. Our team's expert ability and unmatched skills have been the driving force behind our accomplishments. As we expand our business, our commitment to excellence remains unwavering."

TUSK has established a sterling reputation for guiding clients through successful practice transitions, enabling them to unlock the full potential of their business. TUSK Practice Sales looks forward to working with healthcare practice owners nationwide, facilitating financial freedom by realizing the full potential of our client's professional legacy.

About TUSK Practice Sales:

TUSK Practice Sales ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the healthcare industry.

TUSK has completed over $1B of transactions across various healthcare industries.

With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value.

With our significant collective experience of over 125+ years of healthcare practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit

