SIGNIFICANCE WINS BUMED FINANCIAL SERVICES AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT CONTRACT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Woman-owned small business (EDWOSB) government consulting company expands its client base within the Department of Defense

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance Inc. announces its most recent contract win, supporting the Navy's Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness Division (N81).

The contract is specifically focused on Navy Medicine, which provides well-trained medical experts in support of Navy Operations.

Navy Medicine is integrated into the Naval Force across the range of military operations, providing maritime dominance for the nation. Its team is trusted by warfighters to build and sustain medical readiness as a critical component of Integrated American Naval Power.

"We've significantly expanded our reach by securing this prime contract, broadening our impact and influence. This new venture perfectly aligns with our core strengths and capabilities. We're enthusiastic about this growth and look forward to delivering exceptional services to fortify our commitment to excellence," declared Mary Ahern-Snyder, Significance President, and CEO.

Significance will provide Navy Medicine financial management support services; Integrated Risk Management (IRM); Audit Response; and Remediation and Federal Information System Controls Audit Manual (FISCAM) compliance services. Through its program management and operation support services, financial management, business process improvement, change management and information management support, Significance will deliver optimized accounting operations and address critical audit remediation challenges.

About Significance Inc.

Significance Inc. is designated an Economically-Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business with offices in

Old Town Alexandria, VA

and

Annapolis, MD.

Founded in 2014 by

Mary Ahern Snyder, the company provides government consulting services in the areas of Financial Management & Audit Support; SAP; Business Systems; Program & Project Management; Emerging Technologies & Cybersecurity; Transformation & Strategy; and Systems Support Training. To learn more, visit

.

