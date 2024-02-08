(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voltage Stabilizer Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Voltage Stabilizer market was valued at USD 8.54 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.24% through 2028.
This is due to the government's increased emphasis on the development of smart cities and investments made under the different schemes. Additionally, the industry is growing due to the increase in sales of electrical goods including TVs, refrigerators, and air conditioners.
A system created to automatically maintain a constant voltage is known as a voltage regulator. Negative feedback or a straightforward feed-forward architecture can be used in a voltage regulator. It might make use of electronic parts or an electromechanical mechanism. It may be used to control one or more AC or DC voltages depending on the design.
Electronic voltage regulators are used to regulate the DC voltages required by the processor and other components in devices like computer power supply. Voltage regulators manage the plant's output in central power plant generators and automotive alternators.
Key Market Drivers
Increasing Power Fluctuations : Aging infrastructure, renewable energy integration, and rising demand drive the need for voltage stabilizers. Government Regulations and Standards : Promoting power quality, energy efficiency, and equipment safety. Smart Voltage Stabilizers : Real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and energy efficiency drive market growth.
Key Market Challenges
Price Sensitivity : High initial costs and intense competition can hinder market growth. Technological Obsolescence : Short product lifecycles, compatibility issues, and energy efficiency concerns pose challenges.
Segmental Insights
Controller Segment : Dominates the market, offering servo stabilizers for residential and commercial use.
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific : Leads the global market, driven by demand from countries like China and India in construction, automotive, and other sectors.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 190
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $8.54 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $12.39 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Voltage Stabilizer Market.
ADEKA Corporation Akdeniz Chemson Baerlocher Gmbh Clariant Galata Chemicals Goldstab Organics Pvt. Ltd. Jiangsu Uniwel Chemistry Co. Ltd. KD Chem Co. Ltd. Kunshan Maijisen Composite Materials Co. Ltd. PAU TAI Industrial Corporation
Report Scope:
Voltage Stabilizer Market, By Type:
Voltage Stabilizer Market, By Application:
Mainline Air Conditioner Refrigerator TV Washing Machine Others
Voltage Stabilizer Market, By Controller:
Voltage Stabilizer Market, By Region:
North America United States Canada Mexico Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Europe Germany United Kingdom France Russia Spain South America Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt UAE Israel
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Voltage Stabilizer Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN08022024004107003653ID1107827462
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.