School Furniture Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ School Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global school furniture market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2024-2032.

School furniture refers to the specialized seating and desks designed for use in educational institutions, such as schools, colleges, and universities. These pieces of furniture play a vital role in creating a conducive learning environment for students. Typically, school furniture includes chairs, tables, desks, and storage units tailored to the needs of different age groups and learning activities. School furniture is meticulously designed to promote comfort and ergonomics. Chairs are often equipped with features like lumbar support and adjustable heights to ensure that students can sit comfortably during long periods of learning. Desks are designed to accommodate writing and reading materials, laptops, and other educational tools efficiently.



School Furniture Market Trends and Drivers:

The steady increase in student enrollment, particularly in emerging economies, has fueled the demand for school furniture. As more schools are built and existing ones expand, there is a continuous need for desks, chairs, and other furniture items to accommodate the growing student population. Additionally, with a growing awareness about the importance of ergonomics in education, there is a heightened demand for furniture that promotes healthy posture and comfort. Ergonomically designed chairs and desks are becoming essential in classrooms to enhance the concentration and well-being of the students. Other than this, modern pedagogical approaches emphasize collaborative and interactive learning. This shift has driven the demand for flexible and modular furniture that can be easily rearranged to create different learning environments, fostering student engagement and creativity. Besides this, environmental consciousness is a significant factor influencing the school furniture market. Educational institutions and governments are increasingly looking for sustainable, eco-friendly furniture options that are made from recyclable materials and have a minimal carbon footprint. In line with this, stringent health and safety regulations in schools require furniture that meets specific standards to ensure student safety. Compliance with these regulations drives the demand for furniture that is durable and can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Moreover, economic prosperity in certain regions has allowed educational institutions to invest in modernizing their infrastructure, including furniture. This economic growth drives the demand for upgraded and higher-quality school furniture.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Desk and Chairs

Storage

Lab Equipment Others

Breakup by

Material:



Wood-Based

Metal-Based

Plastic-Based Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



HNI Corporation

Steelcase Inc. MillerKnoll Inc

