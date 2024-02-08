Air Purifier Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Air Purifier Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on air purifier market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.



How Big is the Global Air Purifier Market:



The global air purifier market size reached US$ 13.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.32% during 2024-2032.



Factors Affecting the Growth of the Air Purifier Industry:



Increasing Air Pollution Levels:



The escalating levels of air pollution worldwide majorly drive the market. Urbanization and industrial activities are leading to a significant deterioration in air quality, especially in emerging economies. Additionally, the rising levels of pollutants such as particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide in the atmosphere are causing serious health concerns, leading to increased awareness and demand for air purifiers. This demand is particularly evident in regions with severe pollution problems, where the populace is increasingly investing in air purification solutions for residential and commercial spaces to mitigate health risks associated with poor air quality.



Advancements in Purification Technology:



The air purifier market is also propelled by technological advancements in purification systems. Modern air purifiers are equipped with sophisticated features like HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, UV light, and ionizers, enhancing their efficiency in capturing a wide range of pollutants, including viruses, bacteria, allergens, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Moreover, innovations such as smart connectivity, which allows users to monitor and control air quality through their smartphones, are making these devices more user-friendly and efficient. This continuous evolution in technology is improving the performance of air purifiers and broadening their application in various sectors, including healthcare, automotive, and smart homes, further fueling market growth.



Growing Health Awareness and Rising Disposable Incomes:



The increasing awareness of the health impacts of indoor air pollution is a significant factor driving the market. The rise in respiratory and cardiovascular diseases attributed to poor indoor air quality has heightened consumer awareness, leading to a greater emphasis on healthy living environments. In confluence with this, the growth in disposable incomes, particularly in developing countries, is enabling a larger segment of the population to invest in health and wellness products such as air purifiers. This combination of health consciousness and economic ability is significantly contributing to the expansion of the global air purifier market, as consumers are more willing to spend on products that ensure a healthier living environment.



Global Air Purifier Market Trends:



The global air purifier market is witnessing a shift towards smart and connected devices, a trend driven by the increasing integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology. This advancement enables remote monitoring and control of air quality, making air purifiers more user-friendly and efficient. There's also a growing preference for eco-friendly and energy-efficient models, in line with rising environmental consciousness.



Furthermore, the market is experiencing a rise in demand for portable air purifiers, as consumers seek flexible solutions for different spaces. These trends, coupled with aggressive marketing and educational campaigns by manufacturers, are significantly influencing consumer preferences and driving market growth.



By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Global Air Purifier Industry are Given Below:



Atlanta Healthcare (NASDAQ: AVAH)

Camfil AB

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DKILY)

Honeywell International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HON)

IQAir

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG)

Panasonic Corporation (OTCMKTS: PCRFY)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KRX: 005930)

Sharp Corporation (OTCMKTS: SHCAY) Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR)



Air Purifier Market Report Segmentation:



Breakup by Filter Technology:



Activated Carbon

Electrostatic Precipitators

High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Ion and Ozone Generators Other



High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters represented the largest segment by filter technology due to their proven effectiveness in trapping a wide range of airborne particles, including allergens, bacteria, and viruses, thus being preferred in both residential and commercial settings for superior air purification.



Breakup by Size:



Small Units

Large Units HVAC Units



On the basis of end use, the market has been divided into small units, large units, and HVAC units.



Breakup by Application:



Commercial

Industrial Residential



Commercial applications held the largest segment by application, as businesses and healthcare facilities increasingly invest in air purification systems to provide safer and healthier indoor environments for employees, customers, and patients, reflecting a growing corporate emphasis on health and wellness.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Offline Online



Offline channels dominated the distribution segment as consumers often prefer physical stores for purchasing air purifiers, allowing them to assess the product firsthand and receive immediate assistance from sales representatives, fostering confidence in their investment choices.



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



North America's dominance in the global kraft paper market is attributed to high consumer awareness about air quality issues, stringent regulatory standards for indoor air quality, and the presence of leading air purifier manufacturers in the region.



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.



