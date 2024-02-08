Latin America Food Enzymes Market 2023: A Valuation Of USD 246.5 Million Predicted By 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Latin America Food Enzymes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Latin America food enzymes market size , share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

The Latin America food enzymes market size reached US$ 187.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 246.5 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2023-2028.