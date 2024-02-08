Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Size To Worth USD 43.1 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.87%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Size was valued at USD 26.8 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Size is expected to reach USD 43.1 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Acro Aircraft Seating Astronics Corporation, Aviointeriors S.p.A., Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, GAL Aerospace, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, Jamco Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Safran S.A., Thales Group, and Other Key Vendors.

The Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Size to Grow from USD 26.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 43.1 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.87% during the forecast period.





When designing and manufacturing aircraft seats, manufacturers prioritise comfort, weight reduction, and space efficiency above all else. The various seating configurations depend on the kind of aircraft and the requirements of the carrier. While in flight, passengers can make use of these technologies to enjoy screens, audio systems, and networking options. Because of the increasing need for connectivity, the industry has seen advancements in wireless streaming and satellite-based internet services. Ingenious lighting designs not only increase the visual appeal of the cabin but also help passengers feel more relaxed and comfortable.

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Value Chain Analysis

The process begins with the extraction or production of raw materials, such as metals, composites, textiles, and other materials needed to fabricate cabin interior components. At this point, businesses use raw materials to create customised sections for the aeroplane cabin, such as seats, lighting, galleys, toilets, and other interior amenities. Sub-assembly refers to the act of combining smaller components to create larger sub-assemblies, whereas systems integration is the process of combining various cabin systems, such as the in-flight entertainment (IFE) and lighting systems, to create cohesive units. Subassemblies and integrated systems are now combined by manufacturers to assemble the full interior of the cabin. This includes installing restrooms, galleys, chairs, and other components. Subsequently, the interior cabin parts are sent to the aircraft manufacturers, where they are incorporated into the aircraft's ultimate assembly phase. After the aircraft is built and passes all necessary examinations, it is delivered to airlines and aircraft operators.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Size By Material (Alloy, Composites, Others), By Type (Aircraft and Seating, Entertainment and Connectivity, Cabin Lighting), By End User (OEM, Aftermarket), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033."

Insights by Type

The entertainment and connectivity segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. These days, travellers on business and pleasure have high expectations for connectivity while in the air. The rising need for Wi-Fi connectivity and in-flight internet services has led to more investment on onboard connectivity solutions. Airlines are adopting real-time streaming services for entertainment content so that their customers can access a variety of media on their own devices. More flexibility and a broader material library are provided by this strategy. Business travellers are relying more and more on in-flight connectivity to stay productive while flying.

Insights by Material

The alloy segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Alloy-based materials are chosen based on their durability and strength. They maintain the structural integrity of components such as overhead bins, seat frames, and interior cabin structural elements. This ensures the dependability and safety of the cabin interiors during the life of the aircraft. For cabin components exposed to a range of environmental conditions while in flight, the resistance to corrosion of numerous alloy materials is crucial. Corrosion-resistant metals reduce maintenance requirements while increasing the durability and dependability of cabin interiors. Securing aviation safety rules depends in part on the fire resistance of certain alloy materials.

Insights by End User

The aftermarket segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The aftermarket industry in the aircraft cabin interior market is dynamic, responding to shifting consumer preferences and changes in the business environment. The aviation aftermarket industry is anticipated to continue playing a significant role as airlines work to maintain modern, safe, and affordably priced cabin interiors. Rapid advancements in technology could render some cabin components obsolete. Airlines may search for aftermarket services to swap out outdated equipment for modern alternatives in order to maintain the competitiveness of their fleets.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Aircraft Cabin Interior Market from 2023 to 2033. North America is a significant player in the global aircraft cabin interior market since it has so many airlines and a firmly established aviation industry. The area is home to significant aeroplane manufacturers, airlines, and producers of cabin interior parts. The desire for contemporary and imaginative cabin décor is a result of North American airlines' ongoing efforts to enhance the traveller experience. Initiatives for fleet modernization, which also involve the introduction of new aircraft models, contribute to the demand for more modern interior amenities. The growing commercial and private aviation sectors in North America have created a tremendous demand for upmarket, particularly designed corporate jet interiors.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The demand for air travel has significantly expanded in the Asia-Pacific region due to urbanisation, rising disposable income, and growing middle-class demographics. Thus, contemporary and comfortable cabin interiors are needed to handle the growing number of passengers. Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in emerging nations, have been expanding their fleets to meet the growing demand for air travel. This expansion provides opportunities for manufacturers of cabin interiors to provide innovative, customised products.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Key Vendors in the Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Market size include Acro Aircraft Seating Astronics Corporation, Aviointeriors S.p.A., Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, GAL Aerospace, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, Jamco Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Safran S.A., Thales Group, and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In June 2023, "The Smart View Concept," a novel digital experience within the cabin, will be introduced at AIX 2023 by AERQ, a developer of digital cabin solutions, in association with EnCore Corporate, Inc.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market, Material Analysis



Alloy

Composites Others

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market, Type Analysis



Aircraft and Seating

Entertainment and Connectivity Cabin Lighting

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market, End User Analysis



Aftermarket OEM

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

