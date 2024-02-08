Immuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore Investor Webinar Presentation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to advise our Chief Executive Officer, Steven Lydeamore will be presenting at the Monsoon Communications Investor function on Thursday, 8th February in Sydney, Australia.
A copy of the presentation slide deck is available on the Company's website.
Authorized for release by the Board of Immuron Limited.
COMPANY CONTACT:
Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
...
About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases.
For more information visit:
