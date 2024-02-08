City Of Pontiac, MI, Partners Chooses Opengov Procurement To Better Engage Local Vendors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The City anticipates a significant reduction in solicitation development times, streamlined contract management, and improved engagement with local vendors.

MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Facing challenges with contracts spread across departments and bottlenecks at intake, the City of Pontiac, MI, was in need of a modern procurement solution. After a thorough search, the City chose to partner with OpenGov , the premier provider of procurement software for local governments.Located 30 minutes from Detroit, the City of Pontiac was committed to enhancing its procurement experience for vendors through technological advancement. In the pursuit of a new procurement platform, the City was determined to streamline intake and better engage the local vendor community. OpenGov Procurement was selected for its ability to automate and centralize procurement processes, thereby increasing efficiency and standardizing the City's operating procedures.With the implementation of OpenGov Procurement, the City of Pontiac is set to transform procurement operations. The City anticipates a significant reduction in solicitation development times, streamlined contract management, and improved engagement with local vendors through easy access to bids on the City website. This modernization effort is expected to not only enhance operational efficiency, but also foster a more robust vendor community by eliminating the barriers to entry for local businesses.The City of Pontiac joins a growing list of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

