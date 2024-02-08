City Of La Quinta, CA, Upgrades Asset Management And Work Order Processing With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new system will support the City's goals to establish clear standard operating procedures across departments and streamline asset inspections.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Confronted with the challenges of manual processes and a lack of asset data, the City of La Quinta, CA, was on a mission to find a comprehensive solution that could offer better visibility into the status of all assets and streamline its operations. The search concluded with the selection of OpenGov , a leader in cloud software solutions purpose-built for local government, to overhaul its asset management and work order systems.Located 30 minutes from Palm Springs, the City of La Quinta was dedicated to modernizing its systems to improve day-to-day operations. City leadership identified a pressing need for a system that could centralize assets, inventory, and work management into a single solution and provide detailed historical documentation for each asset. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out as the top choice, promising to deliver mobile work order tracking in the field and automate workflow processes to connect department stakeholders.With the integration of Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of La Quinta is set to experience improvements in operational efficiency and planning capabilities. The new system will support the City's goals to establish clear standard operating procedures across departments and streamline asset inspections. Moreover, the ability to run macro-level reporting and provide mobile application support is expected to drive efficiency and offer a more intuitive interface for both City staff and the community. This strategic partnership with OpenGov signifies a monumental step towards achieving a more responsive and agile municipal workforce, benefiting all stakeholders in La Quinta.The City of La Quinta joins the ranks of numerous public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software tailored for government needs.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

