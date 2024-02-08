Rapidan Service Authority Advances Asset Management With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With tools to streamline digital inspections and reduce time spent on data entry, the Authority is set to centralize service operations effectively.

VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Struggling with an outdated, manual system, the Rapidan Service Authority was in need of a modern, integrated solution to manage its assets and work orders efficiently. After a comprehensive search for a platform that could offer detailed historical documentation for each asset and enhance reporting for all levels of leadership, the Authority selected OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for local governments.Providing water, sewer, and solid waste services to over 5,000 homes and businesses in Virginia, the Rapidan Service Authority aimed to drive efficiency and improve day-to-day operations as well as long-term planning. Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the perfect choice, excelling with its GIS integration and ability to provide a single system of truth for asset management and work orders. This solution was selected for its robust mobile application, automated workflow processes, and the capability to centralize assets, inventory, and work management into one unified solution.The adoption of OpenGov Asset Management promises to transform the Rapidan Service Authority's operational efficiency significantly. With tools to streamline digital inspections and reduce time spent on data entry, the Authority is set to centralize service operations effectively. Moreover, the integration with GIS will allow the staff to leverage spatial analysis tools alongside work, condition, and cost data, ensuring informed decisions for preventative maintenance and project planning. This strategic move positions the Rapidan Service Authority to better extend the life of its assets.The Rapidan Service Authority joins the ranks of numerous public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software tailored for government needs.

