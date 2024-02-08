(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kinguin enters new buissnes venture

WARSAW, POLAND, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Kinguin, one of the largest marketplaces in the world, has decided to expand its business into new branches. However, the company has chosen an unusual and potentially controversial direction. Portals like Tinder and other mature websites are the new platforms where the penguin team wants to "dip their noses" :)As of today, Kinguin already has nearly 18 million customers, but we still have an appetite for more, which is why reaching into the portfolio of the mature section of the entertainment industry seems to be the next natural step.The new platforms are set to launch literally in a matter of days and promise a new quality for fans of that type of content. If the experiment proves successful, Kinguin plans to increase engagement in mature content.It's worth keeping an eye on our social media profiles (Facebook , Instagram , Twitter ) because Kinguin will soon start inviting users to the new sites.

