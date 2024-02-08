North America Mayonnaise Market Outlook| Size, Industry Share, Growth, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled” North America Mayonnaise Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “. The North America mayonnaise market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during 2024-2032.

Changing Tastes and Preferences:

The rising consumption of mayonnaise due to changing tastes and preferences of individuals is supporting the growth of the market in North America. In addition, consumers are increasingly seeking healthier and more convenient food options. They are looking for mayonnaise products that are made with organic ingredients, free from artificial additives, and with reduced fat content. Apart from this, the increasing demand for premium and specialty mayonnaise products among individuals is impelling the market growth. Moreover, key players are introducing these variations to cater to health-conscious consumers.

Thriving Foodservice Industry:

The rising adoption of mayonnaise on account of the thriving foodservice industry is contributing to the growth of the market in the region. In line with this, the increasing number of restaurants, hotels, cafes, pubs, clubs, and other foodservice establishments is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, these establishments use mayonnaise as a condiment and ingredient to enhance the flavor and texture of numerous dishes. Besides this, mayonnaise serves as a base for creating unique sauces and dressings, allowing chefs to experiment with flavors and cater to evolving tastes of individuals.





Product Innovation:

Key players are developing new and unique products to grab the attention of a larger consumer base in North America. Apart from this, they are offering flavored mayonnaises, vegan alternatives, and innovative packaging options. These innovations not only attract a broader consumer base but also cater to changing dietary and lifestyle preferences. Product differentiation helps companies maintain a competitive edge in the market. In addition, major manufacturers are focusing on sustainability by using eco-friendly packaging materials and sourcing ingredients responsibly.

By Type:



Unflavored Mayonnaise Flavored Mayonnaise

Unflavored mayonnaise represents the largest segment as it has a neutral taste that allows it to complement and enhance the flavors of various dishes.



By End Use:



Institutional Retail

Institutional holds the biggest market share due to the rising number of cafes, hotels, and restaurants.



By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Specialty Stores Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets account for the largest market share on account of the increasing demand for enhanced convenience.



Regional Insights:



United States Canada

Region-wise, the North America mayonnaise market is bifurcated into United States and Canada.



Consumers are increasingly seeking ready-to-use mayonnaise products that save time and effort in meal preparation. In line with this, various packaging formats, such as squeeze bottles and single-serving packets, assist in attracting a wider consumer base due to their ease of use is propelling the growth of the market in North America.

The wide availability of mayonnaise via online and offline distribution channels in the region is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the rising demand for clean label products among individuals is impelling the market growth.

