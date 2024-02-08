India Courier, Express And Parcel (CEP) Market Size, Share, Segmentation, Forecast, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ India Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Report by Service Type (B2B (Business-to-Business), B2C (Business-to-Consumer), C2C (Customer-to-Customer)), Destination (Domestic, International), Type (Air, Ship, Subway, Road), End Use Sector (Services (BFSI- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), Wholesale and Retail Trade (E-commerce), Manufacturing, Construction and Utilities, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. India courier, express and parcel (CEP) market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of XX% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of India Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Industry:

Rapid E-Commerce Growth:

The exponential growth of e-commerce in India has significantly driven the demand for courier, express, and parcel (CEP) services. With the increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet, more consumers are opting for online shopping, leading to a rise in parcel deliveries across the country. The convenience of ordering goods online coupled with a wide array of product choices has transformed consumer behavior, making CEP services indispensable for businesses and consumers alike. E-commerce giants, such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Retail have played a pivotal role in shaping the CEP landscape by constantly expanding their product offerings and enhancing last-mile delivery capabilities. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the adoption of online shopping as consumers sought contactless shopping experiences, thereby fueling the demand for reliable CEP services.

Rapid Urbanization and Population Density:

The rapid urbanization of India and burgeoning population density have been instrumental in driving the demand for courier, express, and parcel (CEP) services. As more individuals migrate to cities in search of better employment opportunities and amenities, the need for efficient logistics solutions becomes paramount to support the flow of goods and services. Urban centers serve as major hubs for commercial activities, housing numerous businesses ranging from small enterprises to large corporations. With the concentration of economic activities in cities, there is a constant exchange of goods between businesses and consumers, leading to a high demand for CEP services to facilitate timely deliveries. Moreover, the densely populated nature of urban areas poses logistical challenges, including traffic congestion, limited parking space, and restricted access to certain locations. In such environments, CEP companies must leverage technology and operational strategies to optimize route planning, minimize delivery times, and ensure consumer satisfaction.

Government Initiatives and Infrastructure Development:

Government initiatives and infrastructure development have played a pivotal role in driving the growth of the courier, express, and parcel (CEP) sector in India. Recognizing the importance of efficient logistics networks for economic development, the government has introduced various policies and investments aimed at improving transportation infrastructure and facilitating trade. One such initiative is the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which has streamlined the movement of goods across state borders and simplified the tax regime for businesses. The introduction of GST has resulted in a more integrated logistics ecosystem, reducing paperwork, transit times, and logistical bottlenecks, thereby benefiting CEP companies engaged in interstate trade. Furthermore, the focus of the government on building world-class transportation infrastructure, including highways, railways, and ports, has enhanced connectivity and accessibility across the country. Improved transportation networks reduce transit times and transportation costs for CEP providers and also enable them to reach remote and underserved areas more effectively.

India Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Report Segmentation:



By Service Type:



B2B (Business-to-Business)

B2C (Business-to-Consumer) C2C (Customer-to-Customer)

Based on the service type, the market has been divided into B2B (business-to-business), B2C (business-to-consumer), and C2C (customer-to-customer).

By Destination:



Domestic International

On the basis of the destination, the market has been segmented into domestic and international.

By Type:



Air

Ship

Subway Road

Based on the type, the market has been segregated into air, ship, subway, and road.

By End Use Sector:



Services (BFSI- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

Wholesale and Retail Trade (E-commerce)

Manufacturing, Construction and Utilities Others

On the basis of the end use sector, the market has been categorized into services (BFSI- banking, financial services and insurance), wholesale and retail trade (e-commerce), manufacturing, construction and utilities, and others.

Regional Insights:



North India

West and Central India

South India East and Northeast India

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North India, West and Central India, South India, and East and Northeast India.

India Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Trends:

The increasing globalization of trade and the rise of cross-border e-commerce have emerged as significant drivers of the courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market in India. As businesses expand their reach beyond domestic borders to tap into international markets, there is a growing demand for efficient and reliable cross-border shipping solutions. The strategic location of India and burgeoning trade relations with countries around the world have positioned it as a key player in global trade flows. The strong manufacturing base of the country, particularly in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, and automotive, has led to a rise in exports, driving the need for seamless cross-border logistics services. Furthermore, the growing appetite for international brands and products among Indian consumers has fueled the import market, with online shoppers increasingly purchasing goods from overseas retailers. From electronics and fashion apparel to luxury goods and specialty items, there is a diverse range of products being imported into India, necessitating efficient customs clearance and delivery solutions.

