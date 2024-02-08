Tbilisi May Act As Platform For Negotiations Between Yerevan And Baku, Georgian Official Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

"Georgian authorities have taken important steps to promote peace and stability in the region and are interested in Tbilisi becoming a platform for talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan," candidate for the post of Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said during a speech in Parliament, Azernews reports.

"In terms of promoting peace and stability in the region, Georgia has taken an important step with the launch of the peaceful neighbourhood initiative. We are ready to continue our engagement in this direction. We want Tbilisi in the future to become a place for our neighbours to discuss any relevant topics that will contribute to building trust between the sides," he stated.

According to the government's new program "For Building a European State", Georgia will make every effort to promote peace, cooperation, and stability in the South Caucasus. To realise this goal, the government intends to maintain and strengthen the current high dynamics of bilateral strategic relations with Turkiye, as well as with Azerbaijan and Armenia.