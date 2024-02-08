               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tbilisi May Act As Platform For Negotiations Between Yerevan And Baku, Georgian Official Says


2/8/2024 6:09:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

"Georgian authorities have taken important steps to promote peace and stability in the region and are interested in Tbilisi becoming a platform for talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan," candidate for the post of Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said during a speech in Parliament, Azernews reports.

"In terms of promoting peace and stability in the region, Georgia has taken an important step with the launch of the peaceful neighbourhood initiative. We are ready to continue our engagement in this direction. We want Tbilisi in the future to become a place for our neighbours to discuss any relevant topics that will contribute to building trust between the sides," he stated.

According to the government's new program "For Building a European State", Georgia will make every effort to promote peace, cooperation, and stability in the South Caucasus. To realise this goal, the government intends to maintain and strengthen the current high dynamics of bilateral strategic relations with Turkiye, as well as with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

MENAFN08022024000195011045ID1107827376

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search