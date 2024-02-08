Deputy Mayor's Car Shot At In Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, unidentified person shot at the car of the deputy mayor, the car caught fire. The body of a man was found in the burned-out car.

This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk region communication department, according to Ukrinform.

"On February 8, at about 9 a.m., the police received a report that an unknown person had shot a car belonging to the deputy mayor of Nikopol. At the scene, the police found that the attacker had used an unidentified weapon, as a result of which the car caught fire. After the fire was extinguished, the body of a 59-year-old man was found inside the car," the statement reads.

It is noted that all police services are working at the scene of the murder of the deputy mayor. The leadership of the regional police, KORD special police forces and law enforcers arrived at the scene to detain the armed attacker.

The police identified the attacker's description. Currently, the collection and analysis of material evidence is underway. Operative and investigative measures are being taken to detain the suspect.

Information on this fact has been entered into Unified register of pre-trial investigations under Clause 5, Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional homicide).

Photo: National Police