               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Frank Schwabe's Anti-Azerbaijan Fury Mirrors His Clowning - Western Azerbaijan Community


2/8/2024 6:09:03 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The recent activity of German Bundestag member Frank Schwabe against Azerbaijan can be characterized as clowning, Trend reports, referring to the Western Azerbaijan Community.

"The outrage of such a failure as Schwabe once again indicates that Azerbaijan has defeated not only the occupation but also all the forces behind it, and these circles now seek to take revenge on Azerbaijan for this.

However, history has shown that such a crusader-scribbler as Schwabe cannot have the least influence on the will of Azerbaijan," the statement emphasizes.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107827370

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search