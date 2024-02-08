Frank Schwabe's Anti-Azerbaijan Fury Mirrors His Clowning - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The recent
activity of German Bundestag member Frank Schwabe against
Azerbaijan can be characterized as clowning, Trend reports, referring to the Western Azerbaijan Community.
"The outrage of such a failure as Schwabe once again indicates
that Azerbaijan has defeated not only the occupation but also all
the forces behind it, and these circles now seek to take revenge on
Azerbaijan for this.
However, history has shown that such a crusader-scribbler as
Schwabe cannot have the least influence on the will of Azerbaijan,"
the statement emphasizes.
