Azerbaijan's Presidential Poll Reached Peak Of Democratic Values - Turkish Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The presidential
election in Azerbaijan was held in a highly democratic manner, said
a deputy of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, chairman of the
Türkiye-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Shamil
Ayrim, during a briefing on the monitoring results of Azerbaijan's
extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.
"We've been in Azerbaijan for a few days now. Azerbaijani
citizens have actively participated in the presidential election
voting," he said.
He mentioned that the election was held for the first time on
the entire territory of Azerbaijan.
"Most of the voters cast their votes for President Ilham
Aliyev," Ayrim emphasized.
He highlighted Azerbaijan's achievement in securing its
territorial integrity through victory in the Second Karabakh War
and subsequent 24-hour localized anti-terrorist measures in
Karabakh last September.
"Western forces are trying to obstruct the peace agreement
through various interventions. Moreover, before its commencement,
several international organizations claimed that the election
lacked democracy. As the Turkish delegation, we vehemently refute
these allegations and affirm that the election in Azerbaijan was
highly democratic," the chairman added.
The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place
on February 7.
Seven candidates ran in the election.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev
received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two percent, Elshad
Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.76
percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
