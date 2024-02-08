Azerbaijan's Presidential Poll Ran Smoothly With Highest Set-Up - Cambodian MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The voting
process at the presidential election in Azerbaijan was organized at
a high level, Cambodian MP Mosine Sos told reporters, Trend reports.
"Each political party in Azerbaijan had equal rights and
opportunities in nominating its candidate, which reflects the high
level of democracy. A very high voter turnout was observed. The
principles of non-discrimination and equal rights for all political
parties were observed. We observed how people actively participate
in the voting process, which was organized at a high level, from
the opening of polling stations to the counting of votes," he
stressed.
The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place
on February 7.
Seven candidates ran in the election.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev
received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two percent, Elshad
Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.76
percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the Rey Monitoring Center exit poll,
92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
