OIC Comes Up With Statement Over Azerbaijani Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The Organization
of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has issued a statement in connection
with the snap presidential elections held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
"A high-ranking delegation of OIC General Secretariat observers
was deployed to Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024, at the invitation
of the Azerbaijani government, to monitor the emergency
presidential elections. The elections were held around the country.
The OIC delegation watched all three stages of the election:
preparations before voting, voting, and vote counting. The group
also met with important organizations and parties to obtain
information about the voting process. The OIC delegation summarized
the monitoring results, noting that the electoral process was
conducted in transparent and free settings, with voters actively
exercising their political and civic rights. Hissein Brahim Taha,
Secretary General of the organization, congratulates the
Azerbaijani people on the successful holding of the presidential
elections," the statement reads.
Note that the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan
took place on February 7, and seven candidates ran in the
election.
The contenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes,
Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two
percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev
received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the
votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the Rey Monitoring Center exit poll,
92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
