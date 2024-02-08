We Witnessed Utmost Transparent Presidential Poll In Azerbaijan - Iraqi MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The presidential election in Azerbaijan was held in a transparent manner, said Iraqi parliamentary representative Jabbar Al-Chnani during a briefing on the monitoring results of Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

"We observed Azerbaijani people comfortably participating in voting at the polling stations. At around seven polling stations, we witnessed the transparency of the election," he emphasized, wishing the Azerbaijani people prosperity and growth.

Note that the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7, and seven candidates ran in the election.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The other contenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

