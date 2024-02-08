Azerbaijan's Presidential Poll Ran In Clear, Free And Fair Way - NAM Youth Organization

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The presidential
election in Azerbaijan was held transparently, freely, and fairly,
a statement of the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement
(NAM) said at a briefing on the results of monitoring of the
extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
"The Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement has been
designated as an observer in Azerbaijan's 2024 presidential
elections. Representatives from other republics participated in our
observation mission. We made observations at numerous polling
places in Baku, separating into groups. The elections were open,
transparent, free, and fair. We also chose the areas of observation
ourselves; nobody interfered in this process," the statement
says.
The NAM Youth Organization appreciates and welcomes the high
voter turnout at the presidential election, the statement said.
"The Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement participated
for the first time in the presidential election as an observer. We
consider that we are the first youth organization in the world to
take part in the presidential election as observers. This also
shows that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the role of
youth in the development of the world," the statement
emphasized.
Note that the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan
took place on February 7, and seven candidates ran in the
election.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The other contenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the
votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received
two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat
Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53
percent of the votes.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
