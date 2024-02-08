Azerbaijan's Presidential Poll Ran In Clear, Free And Fair Way - NAM Youth Organization

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The presidential election in Azerbaijan was held transparently, freely, and fairly, a statement of the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) said at a briefing on the results of monitoring of the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"The Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement has been designated as an observer in Azerbaijan's 2024 presidential elections. Representatives from other republics participated in our observation mission. We made observations at numerous polling places in Baku, separating into groups. The elections were open, transparent, free, and fair. We also chose the areas of observation ourselves; nobody interfered in this process," the statement says.

The NAM Youth Organization appreciates and welcomes the high voter turnout at the presidential election, the statement said.

"The Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement participated for the first time in the presidential election as an observer. We consider that we are the first youth organization in the world to take part in the presidential election as observers. This also shows that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the role of youth in the development of the world," the statement emphasized.

Note that the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7, and seven candidates ran in the election.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The other contenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel