Women's Partake Deeply Impressed In Azerbaijan's Presidential Election - Brazilian MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Women's
participation was notable in Azerbaijan's presidential election,
said the representative of the Brazilian parliament, Carlos Viana,
during a briefing on the monitoring results of Azerbaijan's
extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.
Viana expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for allowing him to
observe the presidential election.
"We noted significant female participation in the election,
which holds particular importance for Brazil. The involvement of
women and youth in electoral processes is crucial. Azerbaijan,
being a young nation, actively engages its youth in political
affairs," Viana added.
Note that the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan
took place on February 7, and seven candidates ran in the
election.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The other contenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the
votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received
two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat
Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53
percent of the votes.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107827363
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.