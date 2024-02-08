Azerbaijan's Electoral Process Proves Adherence To Democratic Principles - Brazilian MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The electoral process in Azerbaijan demonstrated high transparency and adherence to democratic principles, said representative of the Brazilian Parliament Nelson Trad Filho during a briefing on the monitoring results of Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

"During our visits to seven polling stations, we observed significant voter turnout, notably with a majority of women participating, which is quite encouraging. Azerbaijan, being a developing nation, conducted the election with commendable standards," he added.

Note that the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7, and seven candidates ran in the election.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev was leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

The other contenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

