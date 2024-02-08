Azerbaijan's Electoral Process Proves Adherence To Democratic Principles - Brazilian MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The electoral
process in Azerbaijan demonstrated high transparency and adherence
to democratic principles, said representative of the Brazilian
Parliament Nelson Trad Filho during a briefing on the monitoring
results of Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election, Trend
reports.
"During our visits to seven polling stations, we observed
significant voter turnout, notably with a majority of women
participating, which is quite encouraging. Azerbaijan, being a
developing nation, conducted the election with commendable
standards," he added.
Note that the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan
took place on February 7, and seven candidates ran in the
election.
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev was leading in the presidential election
in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing
of 93.35 percent of the ballots.
The other contenders: Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the
votes, Razi Nurullayev received 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa received
two percent, Elshad Musayev received 0.67 percent, Gudrat
Hasanguliyev received 1.76 percent, and Fuad Aliyev received 0.53
percent of the votes.
According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group
and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of
voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107827361
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.