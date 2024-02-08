JMAIIE 2024: Unveiling The Future Of Laser Powered Gems And Jewellery

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SLTL Group is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming second edition of JMAIIE - the premier showcase for jewellery machinery and allied products/services. JMAIIE is the ultimate showcase for providing a global platform for industry players to connect, collaborate, and witness the latest advancements in technology.

SLTL Group along with JMAIIE is calling out all jewellery enthusiasts and industry professionals! We are thrilled to extend a heartfelt invitation to you for the upcoming second edition of JMAIIE ï¿1⁄2 the premier showcase for jewellery machinery and allied products/services. SLTL Group is gearing up for a spectacular event from 9-12 February, 2024 at Hall No: 4, Booth No: G1 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Nesco, Goregaon (E), Mumbai, India.

What to Expect at JMAIIE 2024

This year's event promises to be a grand showcase of cutting-edge technologies, featuring laser cutting, marking, welding, and hallmarking machines that are revolutionizing the jewellery industry. Witness the precision and accuracy of SLTLï¿1⁄2s machines, ensuring zero material loss and impeccable craftsmanship.

ï¿1⁄2Camera Vision Driven Marking / TTL Technology

ï¿1⁄2Illuminating Jewellery Solutions: GLS and Elite

ï¿1⁄2Machines for ultrafine marking impression

ï¿1⁄2Enzo: Providing Aesthetically Pleasing Welds

ï¿1⁄2NEO Table Top Solution

Transforming Diamond Processing

SLTL Group will also be showcasing the latest advancements in transforming diamonds from mine to market. All the visitors will get a chance to experience cutting-edge laser technology for lab-grown diamond solutions, witnessing the transformation of rough diamonds into polished gems with minimal waste and faster processing times.

Witness cutting-edge technology in action

Our laser experts will be present there to answer all your questions and demonstrate how our machines can be utilized to create stunning pieces of gems & jewellery.

So mark your calendars for JMAIIE 2024 ï¿1⁄2 a must-attend event for anyone passionate about the gems and jewellery industry. Don't miss this exciting opportunity to see the future of gems and jewellery crafting, with unparalleled networking opportunities and insights into the latest technological advancements.

We look forward to your presence at JMAIIE 2024, where innovation meets craftsmanship, shaping the future of the gems and jewellery landscape.

For more information about SLTL Group and its cutting-edge laser technology, please visit or contact us at +91 9925036495.



Venue Details:

JMAIIE 2024

Date: 9-12 February, 2024

Hall No: 4

Booth No: G1

Venue: Bombay Exhibition Centre, Nesco, Goregaon (E), Mumbai, India



