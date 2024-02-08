Meeting Of The Indonesian Ambassador With The Director Of The Sudan Airports Company

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

​The Indonesian Ambassador, Mr. Sunarko, on Wednesday (7/1) received a visit and held a meeting with the Director of Sudan Airports Company, Mr. Sirelkhatim Babiker Eltayeb took place at the Indonesian Embassy Office in Port Sudan to discuss efforts to increase cooperation between the two countries.

On this occasion, Mr. Sirelkhatim Babiker conveyed the efforts made by the Sudan Airports Company management in developing facilities and supporting facilities at Port Sudan International Airport to support increased international flight services.

Currently, Sudan Airports Company is also carrying out a project to expand and rejuvenate facilities at Port Sudan International Airport, including the construction of Hajj facilities for the 2024 Hajj season. A number of potential collaborations that Indonesia could explore in Sudan were also presented, including increasing cooperation in the sector. aviation services, trade and agricultural products.

"By carrying out construction at Port Sudan Airport, it is hoped that there will be increased economic growth in Sudan and acceleration of Sudan's connectivity with the outside world," he continued.

Mr Sirelkhatim Babiker also expressed his interest in participating in the 2024 Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) Exhibition and would encourage Sudanese entrepreneurs to take advantage of the event to realize opportunities for cooperation in various sectors with the Indonesian business world.

Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko warmly welcomed Mr. Sirelkhatim Babiker and conveyed the Indonesian Embassy's readiness to continue to encourage and support concrete cooperation with Sudan in various fields, including trade, education and social culture.

The Indonesian Ambassador also welcomed the interest and plans for the participation of Sudanese entrepreneurs to attend Trade Expo Indonesia 2024 and the Indonesian Embassy's readiness to facilitate the upcoming trade mission of Sudanese entrepreneurs to TEI.

