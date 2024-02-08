Kuwait's PADA Offers Services To Over Than 65,000 Disabled People - Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Public Authority for Disability Affairs (PADA) provides services for over 65,000 people with disability, based on the latest statistics in January 2024, said a senior PADA official Thursday.

The PADA's services are offered to people with physical, visual, developmental, psychological, and educational disabilities as part of international, Arab and Gulf obligations, said Supervisor of the PADA's Technical Office in the Administration, Zainab Al-Enezi, in a statement to KUNA.

The official made the remark on the sidelines of the two-day Arab High-Level Forum for Multidimensional Social Development in Qatar.

Creating more opportunities in both public and private sectors for people with disabilities is a real investment that comes within Kuwait's 2035 vision, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development, Kuwait Municipality, and Ministry of Public Works, she added.

Al-Enezi noted the PADA's portal aims at meeting international standards for cybersecurity and becoming a digitalized latform, adding that the digitization of PADA is a step forward for people with disabilities in order to facilitate their use of the government mobile application Sahel.

Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Child Affairs Dr. Firas Al-Sabah attended the two-day Arab High-Level Forum for Multidimensional Social Development. (end)

