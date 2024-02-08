Israeli Forces Detain 20 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Feb. 8 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces detained 20 Palestinians on Thursday in the occupied West Bank, among them a woman and former prisoners.According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the arrests were predominantly concentrated in Qalqilya, with additional apprehensions occurring in the governorates of Jenin, Hebron, Ramallah, Tubas, Tulkarm, and Salfit. The total number of arrests has now surpassed 6,920 since October 7, it noted.These detentions encompass individuals taken from their homes, apprehended at military checkpoints, those coerced into surrendering under duress, and those held captive. These actions are a part of the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people and the persistent genocide against Gaza, which indiscriminately targets all segments of society, including children, women, the elderly, and the sickly, it added.