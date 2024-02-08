King Departs On Tour Of US, Canada, France, And Germany

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Thursday departed on a tour of the United States, Canada, France, and Germany, to mobilise international support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the protection of civilians, and the provision of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid.His Majesty's tour will also focus on the importance of creating a political horizon that leads to a comprehensive settlement that ends the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.In Washington, DC, the King is scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden and senior administration officials, as well as several members of Congress.In Ottawa, His Majesty will meet with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while in Paris, the King will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.In Germany, His Majesty will participate in the 60th Munich Security Conference and will meet with a number of senior European and international officials on its sidelines.His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.