SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices Of Vincent Wong Remind Biovie Investors Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of March 19, 2024

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 5, 2021 and November 29, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in BioVie, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against BioVie includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) BioVie was not conducting proper oversight of its Phase 3 clinical trial; (2) the COVID-19 pandemic significantly and negatively impacted the Company's ability to adequately conduct proper oversight of the Phase 3 clinical trial; (3) due to lack of proper oversight and reliance on contract research organizations, the data from defendants' Phase 3 clinical trial faced a greater risk of being unreliable and that the majority of patients would have to be excluded from the clinical trial; (4) as a result of the significant exclusions from the trial results, the Phase 3 clinical trial would fail to meet its primary endpoints; and (5) statements about BioVie's business, operations, prospects, and compliance with current good clinical practices were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: March 19, 2024

Aggrieved BioVie investors only have until March 19, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

