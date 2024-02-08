SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices Of Vincent Wong Remind Maplebear Investors Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of March 25, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Maplebear Inc. d/b/a Instacart ("Maplebear") (NASDAQ: CART ) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Instacart common stock pursuant and/or traceable to offering documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about September 19, 2023; and/or (b) Instacart securities between September 19, 2023 and October 1, 2023, both dates inclusive.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Maplebear includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Instacart had overstated the extent to which online grocery shopping and delivery habits among consumers were accelerating; (ii) Instacart had downplayed the extent of the competition that it faced in the online grocery shopping and delivery market; (iii) accordingly, defendants overstated the Company's post-initial public offering growth, business, and financial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: March 25, 2024

Aggrieved Maplebear investors only have until March 25, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

