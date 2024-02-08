SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices Of Vincent Wong Remind Inspire Medical Investors Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of February 20, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. ("Inspire Medical") (NYSE: INSP ) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 3, 2023 and November 7, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Inspire Medical, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Inspire Medical includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) despite the Acceleration Program, customers were encountering challenges with the prior authorization submission process, including with the scheduling of appointments; (2) a slowdown in prior authorization submissions arising from these challenges led to a shortfall of hundreds of procedures to implant the Company's OSA device; (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: February 20, 2024

Aggrieved Inspire Medical investors only have until February 20, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong