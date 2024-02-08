Markel Appoints Katie Costello To Head Of Hull And War

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL ) has announced Katie Costello as Head of Hull and War in a move that will bolster the London underwriting leadership team, while positioning the Hull and War portfolio for further growth.

As part of this strategic move, Paul Western has been promoted to Head of Hull Underwriting at Markel, where he will be responsible for driving hull strategy, as well as enhancing broker relationships and developing talent within the Hull and War underwriting team.

Katie Costello, Head of Hull and War, Markel International

Continue Reading

In her new post, Costello will continue building on Markel's long-term success and track record in the Hull and War market through best-in-class underwriting and a people-first approach. Furthermore, she will manage and oversee underwriting processes to ensure the team will maintain high service levels for Markel's clients and brokers.

During her seven years at Markel, Costello has demonstrated exceptional leadership, portfolio management skills, and underwriting expertise, which led to her latest appointment. Some of her other notable achievements include building strong relationships within the market.

Akin to Western, Costello will be situated at Markel's London office and report directly to Dan McCarthy, Director of Marine at Markel.

McCarthy commented: "I am delighted to announce Katie as our new Head of Hull and War at Markel. With her deep sector knowledge, dedication, and longevity within the business, Katie is perfectly poised to take our Hull and War business forward, so she can build on the excellent reputation and pedigree that we have established with brokers and clients in this area for over 25 years."

He elaborated: "I would also like to take this moment to congratulate Paul Western for his promotion to Head of Hull Underwriting whilst maintaining his position as a senior underwriter on the War account. Since joining Markel in 2021, Paul has brought a wealth of experience and value to the team and fostered relationships with our broker partners. He is a well-respected underwriter with 30 years' experience in the insurance industry.

"With Paul and the team's support, I look forward to seeing Katie take our portfolio forward, as we strengthen our position as a leading insurance carrier within the hull and war market."

McCarthy concluded: "And finally, with effect from 1 January, our normal maximum lines have increased to Hull USD $150m, Builders Risks USD $100m, and War Risks USD $150m – furthering our commitment to offer market-leading capacity for our clients."

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL ), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers, and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

Photo -

Logo -