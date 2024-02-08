Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast And Competitive Analysis 2018-2023 And 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global precious metals e-waste recovery market is expected to reach an estimated $13.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global precious metals e-waste recovery market looks promising with opportunities in the household appliance, IT & telecommunication, and consumer electronic markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing investment in precious metals in emerging countries, growing environmental consciousness, and rise in improved processing technologies.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies precious metals e-waste recovery companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Insights



Copper is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing usage in building construction, power generation and transmission, electronic device manufacturing, and the production of industrial machinery and transportation vehicles.

Within this market, home appliance is expected to witness the highest growth due to growing population, urbanization, and rising disposable income. APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the availability of inexpensive labor and raw material supplies in the region.

Features of the Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market



Market Size Estimates: Precious metals e-waste recovery market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Precious metals e-waste recovery market size by metal type, source, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Precious metals e-waste recovery market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different metal types, sources, and regions for the precious metals e-waste recovery market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the precious metals e-waste recovery market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market by Metal Type

3.3.1: Copper

3.3.2: Gold

3.3.3: Silver

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market by Source

3.4.1: Household Appliances

3.4.2: IT & Telecommunication

3.4.3: Consumer Electronics

3.4.4: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market by Region

4.2: North American Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market

4.2.2: North American Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market by Source: Household Appliances, IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, and Others

4.3: European Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market

4.3.1: European Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market by Metal Type: Copper, Gold, Silver, and Others

4.3.2: European Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market by Source: Household Appliances, IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, and Others

4.4: APAC Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market

4.4.1: APAC Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market by Metal Type: Copper, Gold, Silver, and Others

4.4.2: APAC Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market by Source: Household Appliances, IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, and Others

4.5: ROW Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market

4.5.1: ROW Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market by Metal Type: Copper, Gold, Silver, and Others

4.5.2: ROW Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market by Source: Household Appliances, IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market by Metal Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market by Source

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Johnson Matthey

7.2: Sims

7.3: EnviroLeach Technologies

7.4: Umicore

7.5: Materion

7.6: Boliden

7.7: DOWA

7.8: Heraeus

7.9: TES-AMM

7.10: Metallix Refining

