Europe Mobile Phone Insurance Market Report| Industry Size, Trends, Growth 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled” Europe Mobile Phone Insurance Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “. The Europe mobile phone insurance market size reached US$ 6.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2023-2028.

Rising Smartphone Penetration:

The rising sales of smartphones is impelling the growth of the market in Europe. Smartphones are becoming an integral part of modern life, with a substantial portion of the population relying on them for communication, work, entertainment, and more. As smartphones are becoming increasingly indispensable, their high monetary value and susceptibility to accidents, theft, and damage are catalyzing the demand for insurance coverage. The continuous release of new and technologically advanced smartphone models with premium price tags is propelling the market growth in the region. Individuals are willing to invest in mobile phone insurance to safeguard their significant financial investments.

Increasing Awareness and Education:

The concerted efforts of insurance providers in generating awareness about the benefits of mobile phone insurance are supporting the market growth in Europe. Moreover, companies in this sector are investing in marketing campaigns and informational materials to inform potential individuals about the risks associated with smartphone ownership and the financial protection that insurance can offer. As people are becoming more informed about the potential threats to their smartphones, such as theft, accidental damage, or loss, they are increasingly recognizing the value of insurance coverage. Insurance companies are effectively communicating how these policies can mitigate the financial burden of replacing or repairing a damaged or stolen device.

Customized Insurance Plan:

The evolution of insurance plans to offer customization is supporting the market growth in Europe. Insurance providers are recognizing that one-size-fits-all policies may not meet the diverse needs of individuals. To address this, they are introducing flexible and tailored insurance plans. Customization allows people to choose coverage options that align with their specific requirements and preferences. Moreover, some individuals may prioritize coverage against accidental damage, while others may be more concerned about theft protection. By offering customization, insurance companies provide a sense of control and value for money, increasing the attractiveness of their offerings.

By Phone Type:



New Phone Refurbished

Based on the phone type, the market has been bifurcated into new phone and refurbished.

By Coverage:



Physical Damage

Electronic Damage

Virus Protection

Data Protection Theft Protection

On the basis of the coverage, the market has been classified into physical damage, electronic damage, virus protection, data protection, and theft protection.

By Distribution Channel:



Mobile Operators

Device OEMs

Retailers

Online Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been categorized into mobile operators, device OEMs, retailers, online, and others.

By End User:



Corporate Personal

On the basis of the end user, the market has been divided into corporate and personal.

Country Insights:



Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain Others

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and others.

The proliferation of e-commerce platforms and online sales channels is strengthening the market growth in Europe. With the ease of purchasing smartphones online, people are increasingly exposed to insurance options during the checkout process. Many e-commerce websites offer mobile phone insurance as an add-on product, making it convenient for buyers to protect their investments with a simple click. Additionally, online platforms provide insurance providers with an efficient means of reaching a wide audience. The ease of comparison shopping and access to customer reviews online empower people to make informed decisions about insurance.

