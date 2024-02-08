Adams And Reese Lands Veteran Attorneys To Launch Aviation And Aerospace Practice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Warren , former FAA acting chief counsel and deputy chief counsel, and Paul Alp , former Boeing senior counsel, have joined the law firm of Adams and Reese. The two bring over 60 years of combined experience representing the

aviation and aerospace industry's leading companies.

Their practice will be based in the Washington, DC office. Warren and Alp will serve as co-leaders of the new Adams and

Reese Aviation and Aerospace Team .

"Marc and Paul have impressive careers driving solutions, shaping policy, and resolving complex matters for clients at the intersection of regulatory, legal, and technical issues," said Adams and Reese Executive Committee Chair and DC Partner B. Jeffrey Brooks . "The addition of Marc and Paul is a testament to our commitment to growth in specialized practice areas in which our clients are doing business. Their established aviation industry relationships position us uniquely to serve and excel in these complex sectors."

Warren and Alp provide advice and representation on all areas of aviation law and regulation under domestic and international authorities. They have built well-respected reputations for applying innovative thinking to solve complex problems in matters related to compliance, safety, security, enforcement, risk management, and commercial issues, as well as providing strategic counsel on future initiatives.

"Marc and Paul's reputation in the industry and stellar client base speaks for itself; they are highly respected and trusted advisors who we are excited to bring to Adams and Reese," said partner Brad Lampley , Adams and Reese IBG Practice Group Leader. "Their close ties to regulators and industry leaders, and depth of knowledge in the field lay a solid foundation for a practice that complements our IBG, government relations, transportation, and related practice areas in which we serve our clients."



Warren said Adams and Reese "is an ideal home for our aviation and aerospace practice because the firm is committed to a client-centered approach that solves problems and drives results."

Alp added: "The market for legal services is changing as savvy clients get tired of paying high fees for lawyers who spend countless hours describing problems instead of solving them. I'm thrilled to be joining a firm that prioritizes excellence and client service. Adams and

Reese is making innovative strategic decisions to elevate its offerings for all clients, and I'm excited by the opportunities presented by this exceptional platform."

