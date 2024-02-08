Phenix Salon Suites To Host International Development Event In Birmingham, UK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Internationally Renowned Salon Suites Concept Continuing to Foster Worldwide Growth

BIRMINGHAM, England, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Phenix Salon Suites announced today its plans to host an exclusive meet-and-greet for prospective franchisees and entrepreneurs at its newest facility in Birmingham, UK on March 5. Some of the Phenix global development team will be providing tours of the location and discussing the brand's international expansion opportunities.

As the first US-based salon suite brand to open in Europe, Phenix continues to be a leading force within the competitive salon suite category. The brand opened 40 locations in 2023, including its newest international space in Birmingham, UK. Currently, the brand's total number of salon facilities sits at over 380 globally, with plans to exceed 400 locations open through 2024.

"Expanding into established markets like the UK has been a key priority for our brand as we continue growth efforts both domestically and abroad," said Brian Kelley, President & CEO at Phenix Salon Suites. "This upcoming event in Birmingham is an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs to be part of our international growth and we're thrilled to connect to share more about the brand."

The March 5 event will be held from 16:30 to 20:00 at 2 Snow Hill Queensway in Birmingham. Spots will be limited.

RSVP here: Or contact Dorothy Gillespie at [email protected] | +44 758 885 9991



While no salon experience is necessary, the most successful franchisees have working knowledge of commercial real estate, general business experience, and are well-capitalized with minimum liquidity of €300,000.

To learn more about Phenix Salon Suites and its franchise opportunities, visit

.

ABOUT PHENIX SALON SUITES

The California-based salon suite franchise is a salon suite rental concept that offers an opportunity for salon and lifestyle professionals to operate their own business in a private salon suite within a larger, well-located salon. The brand licenses individualized suites so professionals can service their clients in a safe and secure environment. Founded in 2007 by beauty expert and celebrity hairstylist Gina Rivera, Phenix Salon Suites has reinvented the salon industry. The company began franchising in 2012 and today has more than 380 salons across 33 states and multiple locations in the UK with continued plans to continue to expand internationally.

Logo -