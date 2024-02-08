(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Advances in Next-generation Wind Energy Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The study identifies the factors driving and restraining the next-generation wind energy system market and concludes by providing a detailed analysis of the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for developers and operators to leverage.

Wind energy is expected to play a vital role in achieving emission reduction targets across industries. However, conventional wind energy systems face several challenges, including limited land availability, intermittent power generation, and the inability to exploit low- and high-speed wind environments. This report studies the next-generation wind systems' potential to address the challenges faced by conventional wind turbines.

It comprises a deep-dive analysis of next-generation wind energy technology, covering the fundamentals, working principles, technology capability, applications, and commercial readiness levels of emerging systems, including floating wind energy systems, bladeless wind turbines, airborne wind energy systems (AWESs), vertical-axis wind turbines (VAWTs), and direct-drive wind turbines.

The report includes case studies showcasing innovative design approaches to wind generation and examines the patent landscape of next-generation wind energy technology. It also highlights the key stakeholders developing innovative wind energy solutions in the energy sector.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Integration of Floating Wind with Other Renewable Energy Generation Technologies

Growth Opportunity 2: Converting Floating Wind Farms into Bunkering Facilities Growth Opportunity 3: Deploying Next-generation Wind Energy Systems in Conjunction with Conventional Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Next-generation Wind Energy Systems

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

Technology Landscape of Next-generation Wind Energy Systems



Introduction

Floating Support Structures Enable Superior Wind Potential Utilization in Deep Water

Floating Wind Energy Support Technology Analysis

Innovative Approaches that Enhance Floating Support Performance

Bladeless Design Enhances the Cost-effectiveness of the Wind Turbine

Innovative Design Enhances Vortex Wind Turbine Efficiency

AWESs Achieve Reliable and Cost-effective Energy Generation

Vertical Axis Design Enables Energy Generation in Turbulent, Low-speed Wind

Direct-drive Design Enhances the Cost-efficiency of Wind Turbines

Direct-drive Technology Capabilities Ensure Strong Future Adoption Emerging Wind Energy Generation Technology Comparison

Companies to Watch

Companies to Watch in the Next-generation Wind Energy Sector

IP Analysis of the Next-generation Wind Energy Technologies

China and the United States Dominate the Next-generation Wind Energy Technology Patent Landscape

Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

