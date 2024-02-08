Amsterdam Tech Partners With Wtech To Empower Women In Tech

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amsterdam Tech announces a strategic collaboration with the Woman In Technology Association (WTech) to advance gender diversity and empower women professionals in the technology sector.The collaboration between Amsterdam Tech and WTech is set to make significant strides in promoting gender equality and inclusivity within the technology sector. As part of this partnership, Amsterdam Tech will provide scholarships to women professionals through WTech, allowing them access to Amsterdam Tech's acclaimed technology programs. This initiative aims to address the underrepresentation of women in technology and create opportunities for them to excel in their careers."We are excited to join forces with WTech to empower and support women engineers in their pursuit of excellence in the technology field," said Alper UTKU, President of Amsterdam Tech. "By offering scholarships through WTech, we aim to break down barriers and provide a pathway for women professionals to acquire specialised knowledge and skills, ultimately contributing to a more diverse and innovative tech community."The collaboration doesn't stop at scholarships; both organizations are committed to organising joint events and exploring opportunities for further degrees and certifications. These initiatives will facilitate networking, knowledge-sharing, and mentorship, creating a supportive ecosystem for women in technology. Amsterdam Tech and WTech believe that by fostering collaboration, they can amplify the impact of their individual efforts and work towards a more inclusive and diverse tech industry.AboutAmsterdam Tech is an institution dedicated to providing cutting-edge technology education, specializing in programs that equip individuals with the skills and knowledge needed in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. With a commitment to fostering innovation and excellence, Amsterdam Tech has become a hub for aspiring tech enthusiasts seeking to thrive in the dynamic world of technology.WTech, on the other hand, is a pioneering organization founded by Zehra Öney, aimed at bridging the gender gap in the technology industry. Since its establishment in 2019, WTech has been dedicated to training and empowering women in technology, fostering diversity, and creating a more inclusive tech ecosystem.

