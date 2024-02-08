Global Forklift Battery Market Size To Reach US$ 7.7 Billion By 2032 At 4.9% CAGR- Exclusive Report By IMARC Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Forklift Battery Market

The demand for electric forklifts and their accompanying batteries continues to rise, fuelling the growth of the forklift battery market.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Forklift Battery Market Report by Type (Lithium-ion Battery, Lead–Acid Battery, and Others), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Application (Warehouses, Manufacturing, Construction, Retail and Wholesale Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032", Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

How big is the forklift battery market?

The global forklift battery market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Forklift Battery Industry:

.Technological Advancements:

The forklift battery market is significantly influenced by technological advancements in battery technology. Innovations in lithium-ion batteries, for example, have led to increased efficiency, longer lifespans, and faster charging times. These batteries are more energy-dense and environmentally friendly compared to traditional lead-acid batteries. Their maintenance requirements are lower, and they offer consistent power output, which enhances the operational efficiency of forklifts. As industries strive for more sustainable and efficient operations, the demand for advanced battery technologies in forklifts is expected to grow. This shift towards lithium-ion batteries is driven by the need for high-performance, low-maintenance, and cost-effective energy solutions in material handling and logistics operations.

.Expanding Logistics Industry:

The expansion of the warehousing and logistics industries is a key driver for the forklift battery market. With the surge in e-commerce, there has been an increased need for efficient warehousing and distribution systems. Forklifts play a vital role in these operations, facilitating the movement and handling of goods. As the volume of goods being stored and transported grows, so does the demand for forklifts and consequently for forklift batteries. Additionally, the trend toward automation and the use of electric forklifts in warehouses for better efficiency and reduced emissions is boosting the market. The rise in retail, e-commerce, and manufacturing activities, especially in emerging economies, is further propelling the growth of the forklift battery market.

.Environmental Awareness:

Environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives are increasingly influencing the forklift battery market. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing stringent emission norms and regulations to reduce the carbon footprint of industrial activities. This has led to a shift from internal combustion engine forklifts to electric forklifts, which require batteries as a power source. Moreover, companies are actively adopting green practices and sustainability initiatives, driving the demand for eco-friendly power sources like electric batteries. The push toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting clean energy use in industrial operations is expected to continue bolstering the growth of the forklift battery market, as stakeholders seek to align with global environmental goals.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: /requestsample

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Forklift Battery Industry:

.Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH

.Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

.Camel Group Co. Ltd.

.Crown Equipment Corporation

.East Penn Manufacturing Company

.Enersys

.Exide Industries Limited

.Flux Power

.Microtex Energy Private Limited

.Northland Industrial Truck Co. Inc. (Alta Enterprises LLC)

.Storage Battery Systems LLC

.Systems Sunlight S.A.

Forklift Battery Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

.Lithium-ion Battery

.Lead–Acid Battery

.Others

Lead-acid battery hold the largest position in the market as they are designed to withstand tough working conditions, making them well-suited for the demanding and heavy-duty applications typical of forklifts.

By Sales Channel:

.OEM

.Aftermarket

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the sales channel has also been provided in the report. This includes OEM, and aftermarket.

By Application:

.Warehouses

.Manufacturing

.Construction

.Retail and Wholesale Stores

.Others

Manufacturing sector accounted for the largest market share as they heavily rely on forklifts for their material handling operations.

By Region:

. North America (United States, Canada)

. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

. Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

. Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific leads the market as it has significant manufacturing industries and robust economic growth.

Key Highlights of the Report:

. Market Performance (2018-2023)

. Market Outlook (2024-2032)

. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

. Market Drivers and Success Factors

. SWOT Analysis

. Value Chain

. Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Forklift Battery Market Trends:

The forklift industry is experiencing a shift from traditional lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries offer advantages such as longer lifespan, faster charging times, and reduced maintenance requirements, making them increasingly popular. Besides, forklift operators and businesses are looking for batteries that can enhance efficiency and productivity.

Lithium-ion batteries support longer runtimes and reduce downtime for recharging, leading to improved productivity in material handling operations. Moreover, integration of energy management systems with forklift batteries is becoming more common. These systems optimize charging and energy usage, extending battery life and reducing energy costs.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

