Lakemore Partners Raise US$560 Million For Aquatine V, Its Supermajority Control CLO Equity Fund

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE and PHOENIX, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Investment firm, Lakemore Partners Ltd.

("Lakemore"), a leading private credit investment firm primarily investing in supermajority control collateralized loan obligation (CLO) equity, announced the final close of its Aquatine V Fund at US$560 million. The Aquatine V raise exceeds the US$400 million Aquatine IV Fund by 40%. The fund attracted strong, global institutional investor demand from both new and repeat investors in the MENA region and across the US, representing a diverse range of private banks, fund of funds, insurance companies, family offices and high net worth individuals.

Commenting on Lakemore's raise, Ahmed Farid, Chairman & CEO of Lakemore , said: "Our Aquatine V fundraising success reaffirms the trust investors place in our strategy and team, and solidifies our status as a leader in supermajority CLO equity investments. This accomplishment reflects the strength and appeal of our investment approach, the solid track records of our Aquatine funds and our commitment to delivering high risk-adjusted returns across various market cycles."

Aquatine V is Lakemore's fifth Aquatine platform fund which invests in supermajority control equity positions of US CLOs.

At full deployment, the fund expects to have approximately 15 supermajority CLO equity positions.

The Fund has capitalized on investment opportunities provided by market volatility during which it deployed a substantial portion of its capital. It has delivered strong performance to date and will continue to deploy capital as markets evolve. Lakemore has expanded its network of top tier, US CLO collateral manager strategic partnerships in 2024, and currently has seven strategic partners.

About Lakemore Partners

Lakemore is a leading private credit investment firm primarily investing in supermajority control CLO equity positions of new issue US CLOs. Serving as a partner of choice for global top-tier loan managers who are aligned with the firm's portfolio management style and risk appetite, Lakemore aims to deliver attractive returns by leveraging the extensive expertise of its dedicated team and by investing within its well-defined framework of cycle-aligned risk allocation. Founded in 2016, Lakemore has offices in Phoenix, London, Dubai and Zurich. Lakemore's mission focuses on providing sustainable and reliable income, working closely with institutional clients in the US, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit .

Lakemore Partners Ltd. is the group parent and is domiciled in the Cayman Islands. Lakemore Partners Management US LLC and Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd. are registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission as investment advisers (RIA). Feeder funds to Aquatine V are managed by the relevant Lakemore affiliates. Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd. (FRN: 837603) is also an appointed representative of Kroll Securities Ltd. (FRN: 466588), which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Lakemore Partners (DIFC) Ltd. is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Lakemore Partners (Switzerland) GmbH is domiciled in Zurich, Switzerland. Lakemore Partners Management US LLC, Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd., Lakemore Partners (DIFC) Ltd., and Lakemore Partners (Switzerland) GmbH are wholly owned subsidiaries of Lakemore Partners Ltd.

