(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, the European Court of Justice has ruled against Russian metals tycoon Alisher Usmanov's appeal, ensuring his continued inclusion on the European Union sanctions list. Usmanov, a prominent businessman, was subjected to European Union sanctions on February 28, 2022, in the wake of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. The European Union, attributing "particularly close ties" with President Vladimir Putin to Usmanov, accused him of actively supporting the Russian government's policies leading to the destabilization of Ukraine. Since then, the billionaire has been engaged in a legal battle challenging the imposed restrictions.



The European Union's decision to maintain sanctions against Usmanov underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding Russia's actions in Ukraine and the scrutiny faced by individuals deemed to have played a role in supporting such policies. Last year, Usmanov argued before European Union judges that he was unfairly targeted by officials, citing his accumulated wealth and public visibility as a "visible symbol" as the basis for the sanctions against him.



Alisher Usmanov's influence extends through his major stake in USM, a Russian investment group with significant holdings in Metalloinvest, one of the world's largest iron ore producers, and the telecom company MegaFon. With a reported net worth of USD14.4 billion, the 70-year-old businessman finds himself subject to sanctions not only from the European Union but also the United Kingdom and the United States.



This legal precedent from the top European Union court follows a broader trend, as the court similarly dismissed an appeal by Russia's former first deputy prime minister, Igor Shuvalov. The decisions highlight the European Union's commitment to enforcing sanctions against individuals linked to actions deemed detrimental to the stability and security of Ukraine, providing insight into the legal dimensions of the ongoing geopolitical conflict in the region.



As Alisher Usmanov's legal battles continue, the ruling raises questions about the intersection of individual wealth, geopolitical allegiances, and the legal mechanisms employed by international bodies to address and respond to actions that impact global security and stability.



