IKEA extends trademark rights in Russia another for decade

(MENAFN) In a strategic move signaling a potential comeback, Swedish multinational conglomerate IKEA has successfully extended its trademark rights in Russia for a decade, according to reports from Russian media citing the country's intellectual property authority. The head office of IKEA in the Netherlands submitted four trademark applications to the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) in August, with one gaining approval this month, while the others are reportedly still under review.



Following this trademark extension, IKEA now holds exclusive rights in Russia to its brand name rendered in Latin letters and its iconic yellow and blue logo. Additionally, the company retains the rights to provide services and officially sell its products in the Russian market until August 1, 2033. This move has prompted speculation about IKEA's potential interest in returning to the Russian market and safeguarding its brand integrity amid uncertainties.



Reports suggest that IKEA's decision to prolong its trademark rights could be a preemptive measure to thwart any potential misappropriation of its brand during its absence from the Russian market. The Swedish furniture giant, renowned as the world's largest furniture and home accessories retail chain, operated in Russia for over two decades, boasting 26 stores across the country. However, in 2022, it ceased all operations in Russia in response to Western sanctions and divested its factories.



The extension of trademark rights in Russia by IKEA raises questions about the company's long-term strategy and its evaluation of the geopolitical landscape. As global dynamics continue to evolve, IKEA's move sheds light on the complexities faced by multinational corporations in navigating geopolitical challenges while safeguarding their brand presence in key markets. The article explores the potential motives behind IKEA's trademark extension, offering insights into the dynamic relationship between global brands and the ever-changing geopolitical climate.



